D221123 deck
Buy Now

Construction of the parking deck at the corner of East Moulton Street and First Avenue Southeast continues Tuesday. The structure will include four retail spaces on the first floor, which the City Council this week decided will be managed by Parker Real Estate. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

Parker Real Estate will manage the retail spaces in the planned parking deck in downtown Decatur, but one councilman questioned the process of selecting the company and a resident questioned whether the city should even enter the retail business.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.