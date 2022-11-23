Parker Real Estate will manage the retail spaces in the planned parking deck in downtown Decatur, but one councilman questioned the process of selecting the company and a resident questioned whether the city should even enter the retail business.
The City Council voted 4-1 at Monday's meeting to award the contract to Parker over two other companies.
Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said management of the retail spaces is considered a service so the city didn’t have to go through the bid process that is required on purchases.
Instead, Demeester said the city sent out requests for proposal (RFPs) to find tenants and then manage their leases in the retail spots planned for the parking deck. He said RFPs were sent to eight real estate companies and three responded.
The city is building a $9.53 million, four-story parking deck at East Moulton Street and First Avenue Southeast.
The 9,174-square-foot deck will have four 1,200-square-foot retail spaces that could be combined into larger spaces. Two grease interceptors are part of the project so the spaces could be used as restaurants.
The RFP was six pages but most of it was the same boilerplate included in all RFPs. There was only one paragraph describing the project:
“The Decatur Municipal Parking Deck located at 109 Moulton Street East in downtown Decatur, Alabama will contain four retail ‘white boxed slips’ at 1,200 square feet each. Currently, an 80-room Fairfield Inn, and an 80-room Calhoun College dorm are being constructed adjacent to the property. The projected completion dates for all the projects are May–September 2023. We are requesting proposals to manage the four retail spaces for eating establishments. Upper scale retail will also be considered.”
Councilman Billy Jackson said the RFP “was very generic” and just asked the companies to “tell us what you can do."
“An RFP should say, 'This is what we’re looking for and this is what we want,' instead of 'tell us what you can do,'” he said.
Jackson said the RFP appeared to be written “like somebody already knew the answers for what they’re looking for.”
City Director of Development Dane Shaw said the RFP “specifically said what we need. It also talked about management, why we need it managed and what we’re looking for on the retail side.”
Shaw said he talked to Parker and Huston & Lee Management, a division of MarMac Real Estate, representatives after they responded and they discussed the city's expectations for management of the deck's retail properties.
"We talked about how they would manage the properties and their experience in managing (commercial properties)," Shaw said. "I think they understood what we wanted."
MeritHouse Realty also submitted a proposal, but did not discuss it with city officials first.
Jackson said he understands that sometimes an RFP can be too specific so it looks like it was created for someone. He said there needs to be a balance so the RFP clearly says what the city is looking for but is not overly specific.
“From the things I’m gathering, that wasn’t necessarily the case,” Jackson said. “If I’m looking for a new car, I pretty much know this is what I’m looking for. Do I want electric windows, power steering or air conditioning? I can spell out those things. I can say I want an AM/FM radio but I don’t have to say I want an Alpine radio.”
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he understands that RFPs are allowed, but he thinks the city should have gone through a bid process in this case.
“It would have been a lot cleaner,” Pepper said.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said the RFP "does cast a wide net" by just requesting proposals for management of the retail units.
"I can see how some could criticize it as being vague, but it’s rather direct," McMasters said Tuesday. "We need someone to manage the retail. How will your company best execute this request? Each company bid on the request and they all bid on the same thing, which was management of the retail, so all three respondents understood the ask. This isn’t a huge retail project, and I think it’s great we had three local companies to choose from."
Pat Underwood, of Terre Haute Avenue Southwest, asked the City Council at Monday's meeting, “Why are we getting in the retail shopping business at all?"
“I can understand a parking deck for parking sake and I can even wrap my head around a parking deck to fulfill a hotel development, but it still doesn’t add up so I’m here to ask the why,” Underwood said. “Why do we have to get into the retail business?”
Underwood said the city is inconsistent in the way it operates and in its use of private contractors for some services and not others.
“We continue to in-source services like trash and recycling,” Underwood said. “We continue to outsource things like rights of way management and our most precious of resources, our injured and dying citizens.
“At the heart of my 'why' is public versus private. From the public’s perspective, it seems like the decisions have already been made and we’re saying the private parts out loud.”
---
Support for retail spaces
Councilman Kyle Pike, whose District 2 includes the downtown area, said he was adamant that the retail spaces be included in the design. The retail spaces and electric vehicle chargers in the parking deck added about $3 million to the project.
“I might not have supported building a parking deck if (retail space) weren’t included,” Pike said. “The retail spaces make it more multi-use. This parking deck is for the residents.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said a lot of cities, including Huntsville, include retail spaces in their parking decks. Tuscaloosa’s municipal parking deck also has retail spaces.
Pike said Huntsville reconfigured a downtown parking deck “and that cost a lot more money than it will to include the (retail) at the start.”
Ladner said parking decks are often wasted space because their only purpose is providing parking spaces.
“The retail spaces attach revenue, but they can also be things for our citizens to enjoy and this could be restaurants or retail spaces,” Ladner said. “One of the questions I get more that anything is, ‘Why don’t we get more diverse restaurants or retail spaces?’”
Jackson said the city should have considered managing the retail spaces in-house.
“The city should know how to manage its own properties or learn how to do it,” Jackson said.
However, Ladner said he doesn’t think the city should be in retail management, and this is why the council is hiring Parker.
“The whole point of this is we are letting the private sector group manage and handle all of the stuff we don’t know how to do,” Ladner said.
Ladner said he “would have loved to sell” the retail spaces in the parking deck to a private buyer, but this is not allowed due to the municipal bonds being used to finance the parking deck project.
“The second-best option, in my opinion, is to let someone who has those competencies to do that,” Ladner said. “The private sector almost always does a better job. In this case, this was the better option.”
---
Deck revenue
The city issued $20 million in bonds last year with half of the proceeds planned for the parking deck. The council plans to use the remaining $10 million to fund the Sixth Avenue streetscape project.
Underwood asked the council if Parker or the city will be running the parking deck when it is complete, and Ladner said a private service specializing in running parking decks will manage it.
Mayor Tab Bowling proposed at the time the parking deck project was announced last year that the city begin charging for parking in the deck and the area downtown around the deck. The council has not made a decision on this proposal.
“We could probably add a department for parking enforcement and parking meters but I certainly will not support that,” Ladner said.
Demeester said the city will get revenue both from the rent for the retail spaces and the sales tax generated by the businesses that occupy the spaces.
“The revenue is not earmarked to pay off the bond,” Demeester said.
Ladner pointed out that the city has allocated the lodging revenue generated by the hotel toward paying for the bonds. Decatur-Morgan Tourism usually receives 64.3% of lodging tax revenue but agreed to give up this money as part of the incentive to attract the hotel.
A four-story, 80-room Fairfield Inn by Marriott hotel is under construction adjacent to the parking deck at the corner of Second Avenue Southeast and East Moulton Street.
The city agreed to build the parking deck and reserve 90 parking spaces in the deck for the hotel.
McMasters said revenue from the retail spaces will likely be allocated later toward paying off the bond that is funding the parking deck “but more importantly it provides more retail and/or dining for our residents.”
