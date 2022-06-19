Once the home of one of the city’s oldest restaurants, the former City Café building has a new owner who says the new lessee won’t necessarily operate it as a restaurant.
Real estate broker Jeff Parker recently purchased the 3,500-square-foot building at First Avenue Southeast and East Moulton Street and plans to renovate it.
Parker’s purchase is one of several retail business changes in Decatur, including his plan for a small retail center, a Bank Street business moving to a new location and a downtown restaurant closing as it seeks a new home.
City Café closed in 2020 and was placed on the market by the family of the late Edith Letson Parris.
Parker said he bought the City Café building “because people wanted to lease, nobody wanted to buy and the owner didn’t want to just lease it.”
Parker said the previous owner made a few small improvements like adding a new roof, and now he plans to fully renovate it.
“We plan to take off that old siding and paint it,” Parker said. “It will look like a totally different building.”
He said he has received a lot of inquiries about leasing the building from lawyers, insurance salesmen and potential restaurateurs.
“I don’t care what it becomes,” Parker said.
Crystal Brown, president and chief executive officer of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said she hopes a restaurant returns to the building built in 1970.
“We need additional eateries to enhance our offerings downtown,” Brown said.
Brown pointed out that a restaurant opening in the City Café “is a wonderful opportunity” with construction happening just across the street.
Construction is expected to begin this week on the Alabama Center for the Arts dorm at the corner of Johnston Street and First Avenue Southeast. Work at the East Moulton Street side of that block on the city parking deck and new Fairfield Inn by Marriott hotel is expected to begin soon.
Brown said she suggested the City Café building to Tyler Jones, who recently closed Whisk’D Café because of plumbing problems at the former Social Graces/Curry’s building, located about a block from City Café.
Jones said he has talked with Parker, but hasn’t made any decisions on a new location for reopening and he’s not sure the City Café building will be ready soon enough.
Other projects
• Parker said construction is about to begin at a three-store, 5,400-square-foot retail building planned for 0.7 of an acre at 2127 Sixth Ave. S.E. where Cloverleaf Buick’s parking lot once was.
Parker said he recently obtained a building permit and plans to begin construction this week.
• Tracy Roberts recently relocated her business, The Studio on Bank by Tracy Roberts, from above Tammy Eddy Antiques and Interiors to nearby 506 Bank Street N.E. She renovated the 1,500-square-foot building “to make it something classic.”
An artist and a book and fashion illustrator, Roberts said her business is a combination art studio and gallery while selling antiques, gifts and other vintage items.
“We really feature a large variety of eclectic, fun items,” Roberts said.
In addition to her own work, Roberts is featuring some select local artists’ work. She teaches private and group art lessons.
Roberts' new passion is the nonprofit Able Art, through which she will teach art classes at the studio for disabled children and adults with dementia.
“These are really two areas that have fallen through the cracks,” she said.
The art studio and store is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Roberts said she uses the rest of the week for her art time or the private and group art lessons.
• Sam Abusaleem, who owns the Spring Avenue Southwest development anchored by Freddie’s Frozen Custard, said Crumbl Cookies is moving into one of two retail spots remaining in the development and plans to open in July.
• Mike Reiney, who owns Shine Time car washes in Moulton, Huntsville and Madison, is planning a Decatur location in front of the Neighborhood Walmart on Sixth Avenue Southeast.
Reiney said Friday he’s working on getting the city building permits and he hopes to start construction by July. He estimated construction will then take about six months.
