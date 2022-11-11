The city's leadership team says its choice to manage leasing of four retail spaces planned in the downtown Decatur parking deck has the most expertise and experience for the job even though it wasn't the lowest among three bidders.
The team recommended the City Council contract with Parker Real Estate of Decatur for the leasing management in the $9.53 million, four-story parking deck under construction at East Moulton Street and First Avenue Southeast. The 9,174-square-foot deck will have four 1,100-foot retail spaces that could be combined into larger spaces. Two grease interceptors are part of the project so the spaces could be restaurants.
The team of Mayor Tab Bowling, Director of Development Dane Shaw, Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin and City Attorney Herman Marks examined the proposals from three Decatur real estate companies vying to manage the retail spaces that will be on the East Moulton Street side of the deck.
Huston & Lee Management, a division of MarMac Real Estate, and MeritHouse Realty also submitted proposals. The three companies did not make presentations, and each proposal offered a different method of determining compensation.
Demeester said Huston & Lee’s proposal was lowest, but the recommendation from the five-person leadership team was to award the contract to Parker.
“It wasn’t necessarily apples to apples with the services that would be provided and cost,” Demeester said. “The services that Parker will provide aren’t exactly the same as MarMac.
“A lot of our decisions were made off of the experience, the affiliations and the technology that were presented in the proposals.”
Shaw said Parker had the most experience, and “they were more complete in how they would manage retail spaces like this.”
Shaw estimated the difference in the value of Huston & Lee’s proposal versus Parker’s proposal was only about $2,000.
He said the city hasn't determined the amount that will be charged for retail spaces.
Most of the council members said they were OK with adding the recommendation on leasing management for consideration at their Nov. 21 meeting.
Councilman Kyle Pike said he takes the recommendation of the leadership team “pretty highly.” He said Parker’s offer is “much different” from the other two agencies and he really liked that it went in-depth about the technology and resources it would use in managing the spaces.
“They showed what they’ve done at other retail spots and they talked a lot about downtown,” Pike said.
Hunter Pepper was the only councilman to speak out against the recommendation. He said they should go with the lowest bidder.
“Don’t we go with the lowest bidder on everything else?” Pepper said. “We want to be original about everything, so we should be original about this.”
Pepper said all three bidders “did a wonderful job” with their proposals.
“All three have experience so we should go with the lowest bidder,” Pepper said.
Pike said a response to a request for proposal is different from a formal bid.
“I don’t necessarily think taking just the lowest bid is the right option,” Pike said. “They talk about their leasing and management of real estate. They also talk about their services and experience.”
Shaw said a delay in receiving concrete is putting construction of the parking deck behind. Now it likely won’t be finished until summer, he said.
Pike, whose District 2 includes downtown, said it’s important to move quickly on hiring a private company to manage the retail spaces while the parking deck is under construction.
“They need as much time as possible to move forward and recruit tenants,” Pike said.
The three real estate firms' proposals covered issues such as overseeing repair requests, collecting rent and advertising vacancies. These were the highlights of the fee structures:
• Jeff Parker, Parker Real Estate broker, submitted a proposal that his company would manage the space for 6% of gross rents collected with a floor of $750 a month, with a leasing fee of 8% of the total base rent for the primary lease term.
• Huston & Lee’s proposal was 10% of gross receipts, 50% of revenue share on late fees with the unit build-out fee negotiated based on the customer’s requirements on each unit.
• MeritHouse’s proposal was a flat 10%, Shaw said.
