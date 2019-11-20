Parker Real Estate owner Jeff Parker said two entities are interested in downtown property that houses Decatur City Schools’ current headquarters, but he’s not at liberty to name them.
He also confirmed that the Alabama Community College System’s plan to put a distance learning center in the former Wells Fargo Bank building is no longer on the table “because I have a contract with Wells Fargo to purchase the building.”
Parker said he’ll likely close on the deal within 30 days.
The Wells Fargo transaction — coupled with a deal the city school board approved last week with Parker to move the school system headquarters to the former education wing at Central Baptist Church — has fueled speculation that the distance learning center is locating in the DCS headquarters.
Parker said two “very specific users” are looking at the school system property across Fourth Avenue from City Hall at Lee Street Northeast.
“All I can tell you at this point is one of them is a lending institution,” he said.
The community college system announced in June that it had the 19,413-square-foot Wells Fargo building at 254 East Moulton St. under contract for $800,000.
ACCS Board of Trustees members Black McAnally and Crystal Brown, both of Decatur, said the system moved away from the Wells Fargo building because repairs would be too costly.
McAnally said they are still looking at putting the distance learning center in downtown Decatur and are looking at several buildings. Neither confirmed or denied that the DCS headquarters is a potential site.
“We have not selected another site yet,” McAnally said.
“We plan to have it in Decatur,” Brown added.
Sen. Arthur, R-Decatur, said the distance learning center wouldn’t be part of Calhoun Community College or the Alabama Center for the Arts and that the community college system’s vision is to increase distance learning course offerings and provide more workforce development training.
Distance learning is a way of learning remotely without being in regular face-to-face contact with teachers in the classroom. McAnally said the Decatur-based center will serve 24 colleges statewide and that he was not sure how it will be staffed.
As for the deal between Parker and the city school system, it will allow the district to achieve its goal of getting all Central Office personnel in one location by moving its downtown headquarters about three blocks south to the former Central Baptist Church property.
Parker acquired the church property in 2016.
To acquire the church property, the school system will pay Parker $200,000 and swap him its downtown headquarters and its special services building at 910 Wilson St.
In a second agreement, DCS will lease its existing headquarters and the Wilson Street property from Parker Real Estate for $12,143 per month for up to 14 months, which is the estimated time Chief Financial Officer Melanie Maples and Superintendent Michael Douglas said it will take to complete renovations of what will become the school system’s new headquarters.
If the school district needs to lease the space for more than 14 months, the cost will drop to $7,500 per month.
