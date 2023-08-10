Traffic should start flowing again soon on a closed section of East Moulton Street as the Lego-like assembly of the downtown parking deck's prefabricated parts nears completion, but the target for finishing the facility remains the end of the year.
J. Robert Fite, senior project manager with Fite Co., said his company has a couple days of work left on erection of the precast concrete portions of the city's deck at the southeast corner of First Avenue and East Moulton Street.
“They will be breaking the crane down (that’s blocking Moulton Street) by the end of the week or the first of next week,” Fite said. “They will be moving on down the road so the other subcontractors can move in and finish that thing out.”
Dane Shaw, city director of development, said moving the crane out will be the key to reopening Moulton Street, which has been closed the past two weeks and for a brief time in late June for crane assembly.
“They have the crane reserved until the end of the month, but hopefully they can wrap it earlier,” Shaw said.
Fite is building the $9.53 million, four-story parking deck with 220 parking spots and four retail/restaurant locations for the city. The deck is part of an incentive agreement that helped get the developers of a Fairfield Inn by Marriott to locate the hotel next door.
Council President Jacob Ladner said the main deck structure “went up quick,” so now they just have to work on the detail portions of the project.
Fite estimated they still have about four months left before they finish both projects.
“We have an end-of-the-year target date,” Fite said.
Fite said they need to add the electrical wiring, lighting, fire suppression system, parking lot striping and an elevator. A restroom will be built inside the deck. Two electric vehicle charging stations will be added. The four retail/restaurant spaces will remain unfinished until they are leased. Parker Real Estate is managing the leasing of the retail spaces.
A brick facade will be added along the outside walls facing Moulton Street and First Avenue, Fite said.
Shaw said there’s some technology within the deck remaining to be installed, especially the arms at the entrance and exit.
“We’re very excited about the progress that’s happening right now,” Shaw said.
Shaw said they’re still working through how the parking operation will be managed after the deck's completion. He said they’re looking at some third-party groups that can manage parking.
Jeff Parker, of Parker Real Estate, is managing the retail spaces. He said he’s had some interest in the spaces but expects more now that prospects can see what they will get when the spaces are available.
“It’s taking shape now so we’re redoing the marketing brochure with some new pictures of the deck,” Parker said.
Fite is also building the hotel next door on the corner of East Moulton and Second Avenue Southeast.
“It’s going well,” Fite said. “We’ve got some delays with the elevator shaft and getting the elevator delivered. We’ve had some electrical delays, but otherwise we’re tracking on schedule.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.