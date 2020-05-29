Decatur Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake is proposing a reorganization plan that creates a group sales/marketing position and a parks specialist administrator.
He got support Thursday from the Personnel Board, which voted unanimously to recommend the City Council adopt the changes.
Lake said the new plan is meant to be more efficient, and its combination of job additions and eliminations in seven areas would reduce overall personnel costs to the city by $19,662. The biggest cost reduction involves the elimination of the assistant director position, which Lake didn’t fill after his promotion last year, saving $97,673 annually.
Instead, he will have seven supervisors, including the two new positions, who will answer directly to him.
“They will meet with me as a team every week so they’ll all know what’s going on in the department,” Lake said. “They will get experience in the different areas, so there will more than one person who would be qualified one day to take over running the department.”
Lake said the city had a full-time group sales-marketing position until the 2007-08 budget cuts. A part-time person held the position for a few years, but it has been vacant for close to five years and a mix of employees has handled the duties.
At an annual salary of close to $60,000, the position would focus on ticket sales and promotion of Point Mallard Park, promotion of the recreation department’s activities and booking meetings at city properties like Ingalls Harbor Pavilion and Turner-Surles Senior Center.
“The position might make more money for the city,” said Personnel Board member Pam Werstler.
Lake said they were doing OK without a person assigned full time to the job, but he thinks a new group sales person could do much better.
“We had people doing some sales during the winter months, and we actually were doing well (with group sales) until we canceled the Point Mallard season on Tuesday,” Lake said. “The problem is those people who did the group sales were doing double duty and didn’t have time to follow up with customer service. We need a real go-getter in the position.”
The Parks and Rec specialist administrator would manage the office administration for the department, including the accounting tech. Annual salary would be $54,000.
Lake has already reorganized some areas of the department. He has eliminated the old maintenance supervisor position and split the duties between a new position and one that existed previously.
Recently hired Jonathan Gruber filled an existing position as superintendent over contracts and administration. He will manage the contract mowing and maintenance of city properties, alleys and rights of way.
“We really haven’t had someone who managed these contracts and made sure our city properties and rights of way were done right or even answered questions like whether a property is the city property,” Lake said.
Aaron Lang has the new position as Parks and Rec supervisor over operations. He will supervise upkeep of the Parks and Recreation properties, Lake said.
In addition to Gruber and Lang, the supervisors already on staff are Kellie Sims, recreation manager; David Breland, historic resources and event coordinator; and Stephanie McLain, Point Mallard Park manager.
