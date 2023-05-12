Heather Lovelace is participating in her first Dragon Boat Race this weekend, and her primary concern is not whether her team wins.
“I’m just hoping I’m not the one that will tip the boat over or I’m not the one who makes a drastic mistake and I fall in,” joked Lovelace, 50, from Hartselle. “That’s my expectations.”
The Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation’s 10th Dragon Boat Race & Festival will be held at the Point Mallard Aquatic Center beach Saturday. The traditional Dotting of the Dragon’s Eye will be at 8:30 a.m. and the first races will begin at 9 a.m.
The teams, each of which have 20 paddlers, a drummer and a steersperson, race in authentic 46-foot-long Asian style dragon boats. The steersperson is professionally trained and is provided by race coordinators. The drummer directs the paddlers’ synchronized strokes. It is a 200-meter race that takes most teams about one minute to complete.
There will be a new grand champion this year because the five-time and defending grand champion Lynn Layton Cruzers team is not participating.
Lovelace joined the Merry Wid-Rows team, which has participated the last five years that races were held, and will be a paddler. There are 15 women and eight men on the team, including alternates. The team has never placed but has made it to the third round.
“They said they had a team, and I was like, that would be so fun,” she said. “I always wanted to but then I just never said, 'Hey, I’d like to do that,' to any (team). … I’m curious to see how it actually feels when you’re in the boat, on the water with a paddle.”
Lovelace said she has always been athletic, participating in activities such as volleyball, slow jogging, CrossFit, golf and tennis. She said she is going to call on any old athletic skills she has.
Lovelace said she plans to participate again next year.
“I will still be a part of this wonderful group if they’ll allow me, if I don’t mess up too bad,” she said. “I think it’s just the beginning and I’ve always wanted to. Once I do something once, I’m kind of like, yeah, I’m going to do it again.”
Larry Payne, director of development for the Foundation, said 40 teams have signed up this year while there were 41 in 2022. The races, which started in 2012, were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID but there were 56 teams involved in 2019 and 63 in 2017 and 2018. Payne said the races raise about $100,000 every year and he expects the same this year.
“We raised $91,000 last year,” he said. “In nine years, we’ve raised over $1 million.”
Payne said the money raised this year will go toward purchasing a second daVinci Robotic Surgical System for Decatur Morgan Hospital.
“It’s basically robotic surgery; it’s the preferred way instead of the old standard surgery,” he said. “It’s less invasive and your recovery time’s a lot quicker.”
There is no charge to watch the races, but each team pays a $1,500 registration fee and the Foundation encourages them to raise more in donations. Corporate sponsors also help the Foundation raise funds through the event.
Lovelace said another reason she joined a team is because it raises money for a great cause.
“We all have at one point or another needed the hospital,” she said. “What better way to help raise money and spend time with friends. I’ve got a lot of friends I’ve come out here to see, just never rode.”
Kim Howell, 44, from Decatur, has been the co-captain of the Merry Wid-Rows for four years and is a paddler. She said the team has raised about $3,200 for the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation.
“We did mommy and me pictures for Mother’s Day, we had a spirit day at The Brick with silent auction items, we had some other spirit nights, we’ve done all kinds of things, we’ve had sponsorships. … We just do anything and everything we can,“ Howell said. “We love that there’s a way for the whole community to come together and give back to the hospital.”
Howell said her favorite part of dragon boat racing is the day of the event because there is so much going on.
“The competition is great; it’s friendly competition but everybody wants to win,” she said. “It’s just a day packed full of activities and the whole community comes out, kids are out. It’s just really fun to watch all the boats.”
The best part is watching the friendly rivalries between the teams, Howell said. She said she does not plan on calling it quits anytime soon when it comes to the races.
“As long as I can get a team together,” Howell said. "This is probably one of our favorite things to do every year.”
