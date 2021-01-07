A contractor paved three Decatur streets this week and two others are scheduled for the next two weeks if weather cooperates, City Engineer Carl Prewitt said.
Prewitt said this morning that Reed Contracting took advantage of the dry weather to resurface Sims and Tammy streets and Spring Court in Southwest Decatur this week.
Lexington Avenue and Modaus Road are next of the schedule if the weather is dry and warm enough, Prewitt added.
The city budgeted $1.3 million for fiscal 2021 for paving. It planned to resurface 23 roads, or segments of road.
These roads are rated the worst in the FlowGIS rating system developed in 2018 by Magnolia River for the city. The money is from the city’s gas tax revenues and general fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.