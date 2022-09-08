City employees won’t get a large raise, meant to put Decatur in line with neighboring cities' pay, after a split City Council killed the first and only raise proposal offered on Tuesday night.
The vote left the council, Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester and city employees wondering what comes next with the clock ticking on completing the new budget before fiscal 2023 starts Oct. 1.
On Wednesday, the City Council scheduled a work session for 3 p.m. Monday to discuss an alternative pay plan and the fiscal 2023 budget.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin and the Personnel Board recommended a 6% cost-of-living adjustment along with adjustments in some job classifications to reflect market wages so every city employee would make no less than 95% of market rates among north Alabama municipalities.
Previously, Sandlin said roughly 80% of Decatur’s employees would be paid less than 95% of their counterparts in other north Alabama cities if the proposal wasn’t accepted.
Council President Jacob Ladner and Councilmen Billy Jackson and Kyle Pike voted against the proposal while Carlton McMasters and Hunter Pepper voted for the pay increases.
The council members each said they agree city employees need a raise, but they disagree on how much and they are unsure what the raise will look like in the end.
“Doing nothing is not an option,” Pike said on the possibility of no pay raises.
McMasters said he agrees with Pike that doing nothing isn’t an option but “I just know what that something is. There’s not a magic solution to this issue.”
Jackson proposed a middle ground.
“I’m for a raise, but I think we have to protect ourselves as a city,” Jackson said.
As an alternate proposal for fiscal 2023, Jackson suggested a 3% annual raise with a 3% one-time increase to be considered later in the year when the council sees how the economy is faring.
Jackson and Ladner said they are concerned the 6% proposal would cost at least $30 million over the next 10 years.
“We don’t know what our economy holds for us and that kind of scares me,” Jackson said. “I am for a 6% raise. I am just not for (the pay plan) the way it’s laid out. The fact of the matter is (the expense) is recurring. We don’t know what our economy is going to look like next year or the year after.”
Jackson said his proposal “gives the city a little latitude if our economy worsens and it gets bad. It leaves us in a position where we can make adjustments.” The Sandlin proposal could lead to layoffs if the national economy deteriorates, he said.
Mayor Tab Bowling and Demeester said they are confident Decatur’s economy will not feel the full impact of a national economy that is now in a technical recession.
“Our economy has tremendous momentum and we’re not seeing a slowdown,” Bowling said.
As examples, Bowling said NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission, when it occurs, will help the north Alabama economy. The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant and its suppliers have accelerated area growth and United Launch Alliance recently announced a $320 million expansion.
The mayor said all of these projects are creating job openings in Decatur and north Alabama.
“Our challenge is finding people to fill these jobs,” Bowling said.
Demeester said his proposed fiscal 2023 budget is based on the last 10 years and, despite the 2008 recession and the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s revenues grew from $55 million to a projected $78 million for fiscal 2023.
He said he built the new proposed budget so layoffs won’t be necessary if the economy continues to worsen.
“The budget is built with safeguards to withstand a downturn in the economy,” Demeester said.
McMasters said the budget will continue to grow because Decatur is finally seeing residential and retail growth.
“As we grow, we’re going to continue to need city employees to support this growth,” McMasters said.
While he said he understands Jackson’s concerns with the economy “because everything is more expensive,” Pepper said he trusts Demeester and Sandlin because they “always shoot me straight” when it comes to their recommendations.
Pepper said city employees need the pay increases because it’s the right thing to do and he considers them “vital to taking care of our city.”
Ladner said the numbers don’t support the arguments made by Sandlin and others that the city is having trouble with retention and hiring.
Sandlin said the city is only losing 1.5% of its workforce annually plus 1.14% of employees to retirement, which Ladner called “unheard of in the real world.”
The city currently has 59 job vacancies, almost all of which are in the Police and Fire departments and those Environmental Services jobs that require a commercial driver's license, Ladner said.
Ladner compared the across-the-board raise to “using a chain saw when a scalpel is needed.”
McMasters and Pepper said they fear the city will continue to fall behind market pay if the proposal isn’t approved.
Ladner said he doesn’t support considering the pay-increase approach that’s proposed without doing a market comparison of the number of city employees and how the city’s benefit package compares to other municipalities. Decatur’s benefit package is at or above neighboring cities, Sandlin has said.
“We can’t have the best benefits, the best pay with no retention issues and have more people (on the payroll) than other cities,” Ladner said. “Our population can’t support this.”
Instead, Ladner prefers a “targeted approach” in which they would raise pay for certain positions so they’re within 5% of the market and provide a smaller cost-of-living raise similar to the one in fiscal 2022. The 2022 COLA was 2.5%.
Pike, who admitted he was the still undecided when the debate on the resolution began, said he also thinks the full 6% may be too aggressive.
“Previous councils continuously kicked the can down the road, and now we’re the ones who are supposed to make it up all at one time,” Pike said. “If we do like they did in 2018 and then it’s not sustained, the city would be back in this same position.”
Pike said Wednesday he’s not sure what the council will now approve, but he thinks Ladner’s idea of a targeted approach with a smaller COLA may be the easiest option.
“A lot of people took (Tuesday) night’s vote as final and that’s just not the case,” Pike said. “We’ve got to figure this out and find something that everyone can support, but there will be something.”
Bowling said after the meeting that he, Sandlin and Demeester are disappointed with the vote because “we thought we presented a good proposal that could sustain itself. We’ll continue to work together and see if we can come up with something for our employees. We’re kicking the can again. We just keep doing it.”
Bowling said he would like to believe that the council would follow through with Jackson’s proposed mid-year increase, but previous councils didn’t sustain promises of future market adjustments.
“It would be nice if I had any confidence that they would do anything next year,” Bowling said.
