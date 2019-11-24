Ressa Chittam struggled to find just one word to describe Kevin Clark.
So did Mary Gail Olinger and just about all of the students at the EXCEL Center where Clark volunteers.
Olinger and Chittam, however, decided on selfless after using words like gracious, joy, love and generous.
“He does so much for people in this community and never looks for any credit,” said Chittam, who is principal of the EXCEL Center and Career Academies of Decatur.
Clark, a former Decatur City Schools student whose words of encouragement in letters and a social media prayer list have touched so many, recently had some of the generosity he gives out returned.
The community Clark calls his family and purpose in life turned the table and made him the recipient of their generosity by raising enough money to purchase him a car.
It took an online campaign a little more than two weeks to raise more than $8,000 to replace the vehicle Clark wrecked in August and to pay his insurance for a year.
“I was just overwhelmed because I didn’t think this many people cared about me,” said Clark, a 2013 Austin graduate who was born with a brain condition that requires him to have a permanent shunt so doctors can drain fluids that build up in his head.
“Decatur is good,” he added.
Chittam set up the campaign because Clark’s insurance didn’t provide enough money to replace the vehicle he owned. Some of the 99 donors have been or remain on Clark’s prayer list. Others have been receiving letters from him for at least a decade.
Clark, who was raised by his great aunt, the late Pearline Taylor, started his prayer list before she died in January 2017. When a second family member got sick, the number on his prayer list increased.
“I started adding friends and the list just kept growing,” Clark said. “It doesn’t cost you anything and it helps to pray for people.”
Olinger, who works at the EXCEL Center, said she was touched when her name appeared on the list after the death of her brother-in-law. Clark went further than the prayer list for Olinger.
He sent her a personal message with the song “Because He lives I can face tomorrow” attached.
“I was surprised and touched,” an emotional Olinger said, adding that Clark also added her sister to his prayer list.
His letter-writing started in 2009 after he graduated from Cedar Ridge Middle because “I wanted to keep up with my teachers and make sure they were OK.”
Clark has more than 100 on the list and they receive handwritten letters at least three times per year, generally around Thanksgiving, Christmas and sometime in the summer.
Mary Hillis, assistant principal at the Career Academies of Decatur, got her first letter from Clark last week.
“I was surprised and touched that he would take the time to write to me,” she said.
Clark said he has no formula for picking people to send letters, but he wishes more people would take the time to write to friends, neighbors, or even a stranger.
“I choose to see the good in people and I can generally tell when they are having a bad day,” he said. “I just tell people to calm down because everything will be OK.”
Despite his medical condition that limits what he can do, Clark said every day is a good day for him, and if anybody is having a bad day, they should do something good for another person.
“That will make you feel better,” he said, adding that the only possible bad scenario for him would be someone telling him he could no longer volunteer his time to help others.
Chittam said Clark volunteered in the counselor’s office when she was an assistant principal at Austin High and he was a student.
After he graduated, she said, he kept wanting to give to the school, so he remained as a volunteer and moved to the EXCEL Center when it opened.
In addition to volunteering for the school system, Clark is a regular fixture at Austin athletic events, especially football games.
Most know him because if Clark sees them on their cellphone he will encourage them to put it down and cheer for the team.
“Yes sir, I’ll call them out,” he said.
Clark said he doesn’t know when he’ll start writing letters to people for Christmas, but wants everyone who contributed to the fund to purchase his vehicle to know that he’s “thankful and God will bless them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.