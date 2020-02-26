From world-class fishing on Wheeler Lake to coed softball at Wilson Morgan Park to Barre yoga in downtown Decatur, Morgan County and the surrounding area have plentiful options for adults looking to build or maintain an active lifestyle.
“I’ve fished Wheeler and the Tennessee my whole life,” Decatur native Andy Shaw said. “I’ve hiked in the Bankhead Forest and camped in tents at Joe Wheeler. There are outdoor activities available in this area all year. That goes beyond the outdoors, too. If you’re looking for something to do around here, you’ll never be bored.”
Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association in Decatur is a one-stop shop for activities in north Alabama, with information on everything from craft beer and wine trails to 14 must-see waterfalls. Recommendations from the association can be found online at northalabama.org.
The area also features adult-only leagues in several sports.
Decatur Parks and Recreation offers adult leagues in basketball, coed volleyball and slow-pitch softball in the fall, spring and summer.
Orlandus King, coordinator for the leagues and complex manager at Wilson Morgan Park, said the adult-participation leagues have been growing in popularity in recent years.
“We have four leagues for spring and summer softball with about 400 or so players,” King said. “The fall league is smaller, with seven teams playing in the men’s industrial league and nine playing in the coed league. We have two basketball leagues running right now, with eight teams in the men’s industrial league and five in the church league. There’s also volleyball. We have a lot of good options.”
Fall softball leagues feature a nine-game season and a double-elimination tournament, with games being played Monday-Thursday at Wilson Morgan Park. Spring softball leagues feature 12-game seasons with a double-elimination tournament and are played Monday-Thursday at Wilson Morgan.
Adult basketball season begins in November and games are played at Fort Decatur Recreation Center. The season is 12 games long with a single-elimination tournament. Games are comprised of four six-minute quarters.
“Those games can get really competitive at times,” King said. “Our officials do a great job of keeping it smooth and making sure things stay under control. That allows us to make sure everything is going well and everyone that participates is having a good time.”
Volleyball leagues are played at the Aquadome, with 12-match seasons and a double-elimination tournament. Information on the leagues can be found online at decaturparks.com.
Additionally, there is no shortage of opportunity for those looking to focus on physical fitness.
“We offer a range of beginner and immediate classes here, as well as Barre classes for those who are interested,” Pat Underwood, an instructor at Breathe Yoga Barre on Second Avenue, said. “Yoga is a great way to work on flexibility and personal fitness, and we’ve really seen a spike in interest over the last few years, especially among those who are focused on preventive health and their long-term ability to stay mobile.”
Public gyms, multiple CrossFit locations and the Dr. Bill Sims Bike Trail are just a few of the other options available in the area. Burningtree Country Club and the Point Mallard Golf Course offer excellent options for those looking for challenging but fair courses, and the Point Mallard Archery Park offers a controlled shooting area for adults and adult-accompanied youths.
“You almost have to be trying to not be able to find something to do,” said David Lee Ingram, 51, of Decatur, who plays coed softball in the adult league and takes a class at the downtown yoga studio. “The outdoor activities are excellent, and the other options are just as good. The area is a great fit for anyone who wants to stay active. I don’t think I can speak any more highly of what we have to offer.”
