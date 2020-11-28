Decatur police said a woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
Morgan County 911 received a call about the incident at Alabama 20 and U.S. 31 at around 8 p.m. Friday, according to Decatur police. Police said the driver of the vehicle was turning onto U.S. 31 from Wilson Street and the woman was walking into the lanes of traffic when she was hit, investigating officers determined.
The woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for her injuries, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
