A pedestrian was critically injured when struck by a vehicle Sunday at Home Depot in Decatur, according to police.
The accident occurred at 11:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the 1225 Wimberly Drive S.W. store, according to Decatur police, and the pedestrian was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.
Police did not provide the name of the driver or the injured person.
