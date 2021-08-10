At about 6:49 p.m. Tuesday, Decatur Police officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a train beneath the overpass at Beltline Road near Veterans Drive, according to a statement released by the Decatur Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male, police said. The incident remains under investigation.
