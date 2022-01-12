Pending final Decatur City Council approval, Daniel Boutwell will start as the city’s new Environmental Services director Jan. 24 at an annual salary of $90,699, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said.
Boutwell, director of the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s fleet, motor pool, trash and recycling services, agreed to the employment terms recently that include relocation assistance “if he moves to the city within 12 months,” Sandlin told the City Council at this week's work session.
Boutwell said during his interview last month that he is planning to move from Guntersville to Decatur if hired.
In a straw vote, a split council chose Boutwell for the new position that oversees garbage and debris pickup, leaf collection and the city garage. The formal vote is scheduled to take place Monday.
He will replace Rickey Terry, who retired as director of Street and Environmental Services on Sept. 30. The Street division was moved under the Engineering division with his retirement. Sanitation and garage operations stayed in Environmental Services.
Boutwell was chosen over two current employees, Community Development Manager Allen Stover and Sanitation Manager Reginal “Kip” Carter. The council interviewed Stover, Carter and a third candidate after 13 initially applied for the opening.
Carter pulled out of consideration and then changed his mind and said he wanted the job. The council chose to reopen the application process and Boutwell was the only person interviewed during the second round.
Stover got some support for the promotion, but the council majority selected Boutwell. At Monday's work session, councilmen Hunter Pepper and Billy Jackson said the city should instead place Stover in the position.
As an outside hire, Council President Jacob Ladner said, he expects Boutwell to “look at the ways things are being done and where improvements can be made. I don’t see anything specific, but it’s good to take a step back and examine everything we do.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said he had lunch with Boutwell last week, and one of the areas they discussed was debris collection. There has been an ongoing debate over whether the city should pick up some materials left at the curbs and streets by residents.
Bowling said he has received a lot of phone calls about items placed out for pickup that deteriorate and look bad. He said contractors and landlords try to leave items out for city pickup, which is prohibited by city ordinance, instead of taking them to the landfill and paying a tipping fee. This forces Community Development to get involved.
“I want to get the city clean so we need to find reasons to pick those items up within the boundaries of our ordinances,” Bowling said.
