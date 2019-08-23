A one-penny sales tax that has sometimes been a source of contention between Decatur school leaders and city officials is expected to generate $11 million next year, according to the school system’s proposed fiscal 2020 budget.
The penny tax, which city leaders added in 1980, has made Decatur one of the top 10 locally supported education systems in the state.
“It’s important that we continue to appropriate this money for the students in Decatur,” Mayor Tab Bowling said. “The schools have a big challenge of preparing a workforce because of economic growth in the area and need our support.”
DCS Chief Financial Officer Melanie Maples will discuss the tax today at 3 p.m. during the first of two state-required public hearings on the school system’s budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
Despite losing some money to online sales, she said the tax has gradually increased every year, and she is expecting about a $400,000 to $500,000 increase next year.
“We’re anticipating the largest amount we have ever received from the one penny,” Maples said.
The council, which at that time appointed school board members, passed the tax after city schools were hit with back-to-back years of state proration and the school system was facing teacher cuts to a level that threatened school accreditation.
The penny generated about $750,000 its first year.
City leaders have designated the 1-cent tax every year since its inception, but have declined requests from the school system to pass resolutions guaranteeing the tax or earmarking it for education.
This has at times created tension between the school system and City Council.
In 2013, school officials requested a meeting with the council after city officials planned to abate the penny that would go to schools on a since-collapsed mixed-use development called Sweetwater in Decatur-annexed Limestone County.
State law prevents abatements of taxes designated for education, so school board President Karen Duke wanted the council to pass a “non-binding resolution” telling future developments after the first phase of Sweetwater that the 1980 tax “is off the table.”
The council declined to do so.
Two years later in 2015, school leaders adopted a resolution opposing a plan to cap the tax for schools at the current level at the time of $9 million.
The council backed down on this plan.
Maples said use of the tax is spread throughout the district’s budgets and pays for programs that state and federal funds do not cover.
Some of the things the money is used for include local teacher units, maintenance, aides and career technical teachers and education, she said.
