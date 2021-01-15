Hunter Pepper, the city of Decatur’s youngest ever councilman, has been cleared of a complaint to the state that he didn’t file the proper financial paperwork for last summer’s municipal election.
Hugh Evans, general counsel for the Alabama Secretary of State, said earlier this week he closed his investigation of the complaint against Pepper by Charles Kirby, the District 4 council incumbent who lost to Pepper in the Aug. 25 municipal election.
Pepper, 18, is one of four new members, all under age 40, elected in August to the five-member council to serve a four-year term. Councilman Billy Jackson was the only incumbent reelected. Two incumbents did not run again. The new council took office Nov. 2.
Evans said he talked to Pepper’s attorney in October after receiving the complaint. He chose not to send the case to Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson or the state Attorney General’s Office for potential criminal prosecution.
“I was satisfied with his answers to all of the questions so we closed the case,” Evans said.
Kirby’s complaint was that Pepper didn’t file the required paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office detailing his campaign contributions and expenses.
Political candidates are required to submit records if they “receive contributions or made expenditures for an election campaign in excess of $1,000,” according to information from the City Clerk’s office.
Kirby has said he believed Pepper spent more than that on yard signs.
Pepper said he wasn’t surprised with Evans’ findings that cleared him of any wrongdoing.
Pepper said his attorney, whom he declined to name, submitted the information and receipts to the state that showed his spending and contributions didn’t reach the $1,000 threshold.
“It’s a relief but I knew I didn’t do anything wrong,” Pepper said. “I did my research when I decided to run to make sure I knew what I needed to do.”
Pepper said Kirby filed the complaint “because he was angry he got beat by an 18-year-old.”
Kirby said he still believes Pepper did not follow the state’s reporting requirements. He said he is hopeful the state Legislature will move to improve ethics laws in its upcoming session.
“Alabama ethics laws are rather toothless,” Kirby said. “I still feel I was right in filing the complaint. Obviously, there’s a problem when some (candidates) follow the rules and others don’t.”
He said the dismissal of the complaint sets a bad precedent.
“There will be people now who won’t file their paperwork when they learn they don’t have to follow the rules,” Kirby said.
---
Traffic tickets
Pepper said he is working to pay off a dozen traffic citations that are pending in court.
His first case was from a stop in October 2017 that went before the court in 2018. He pleaded guilty and said he has completed payments on a citation for not having insurance. A speeding ticket and other violations were dismissed as part of the agreement made in Municipal Court.
Pepper has 12 pending citations from seven separate stops by Decatur police from October 2019 into early 2020. He said Wednesday his attorney advised him not to pay on these citations until a court date is held.
After his initial hearing was delayed by the coronavirus shutdown, Pepper appeared for an Aug. 13 hearing.
However, Judge Billy Cook and City Prosecutor Emily Baggett recused themselves when they realized Pepper was a candidate for City Council.
A new hearing will be set when a visiting judge and prosecutor can be scheduled. Pepper said he doesn’t know when that will be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.