First-term Decatur City Councilman Hunter Pepper told the media he was “extremely sorry” for making a post on social media in 2018 that implied he thought Black protesters at the Galleria Mall in Hoover should be run over.
The 19-year-old said he made the post when he was 16 and “my past has come back to bite me in the butt.”
His post on AL.com about a shooting and following protests at the Galleria Mall reads, “See I have to go shopping there next week and we gone play a game called red rover red rover you fools gone get ran over!”
He called his comment “extremely arrogant” and "very ignorant."
"I don’t think I should have made that comment," he said. "I don’t remember being that aggressive as a juvenile."
However he added that "there is nothing in that post that mentions race whatsoever. Unfortunately it took a turn in that direction to involve race. I am extremely disappointed in myself at that moment in time. I'm not a racist individual, and don't like racism and am extremely sorry how that turned out."
Pepper said he could have made better decisions in his juvenile past. “My past is something that I tried to look back on and say I could have done a lot better. I could have made a lot better decisions. … I consider myself 100% more mature than I was at 16, and I take advantage of that.”
He defeated incumbent Charles Kirby in the 2018 municipal election 508 votes to 472 to win the District 4 seat as an 18-year-old.
I am appreciative of the fact that Mr Pepper has apologized, another step in growth of character. It's not easy to say "I was wrong." I applaud that. From the "height"of my age, looking back at his, I pray that he is getting wise council as he continues in his position of City Councilman.
