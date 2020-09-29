Absent City Council action Decatur's only ambulance service loses its certificate to operate next week, but a called meeting Monday failed to resolve the main point of contention.
An ordinance passed last year requires First Response Ambulance Service to obtain a $2 million performance bond before it can renew its certificate of public necessity and convenience (CPNC). It does not have a performance bond, and its current CPNC — already extended once — is set to expire next Monday.
First Response officials went into Monday’s meeting with the Decatur City Council thinking they had reached a compromise, but council members had other ideas.
City Attorney Herman Marks presented the proposed compromise, but council members wanted to talk about the much-debated performance bond.
They finished the called meeting with a tentative agreement to reduce the $2 million performance bond requirement to $250,000.
This leaves First Response in limbo as to whether it will get its renewed CPNC, which is supposed to cover the next five years, before the current certificate expires. Changing the bond amount would require an ordinance change.
“It’s very frustrating because we’ve been talking about this ordinance since June of last year when it was introduced,” David Childers, president and owner of HealthCare Investment Group, which owns First Response, said after the meeting.
A Decatur ordinance passed in September 2019 requires a $2 million bond to guarantee the city will be covered in case of a middle-of-the-night disappearance by the service, such as occurred in 2012 when Decatur Emergency Medical Service Inc. folded.
However, Childers has told the council and the Ambulance Regulatory Board that financial institutions who issue such bonds told them they won’t provide one for the ambulance service to operate in Decatur.
Marks on Monday said an official from one of those institutions told him he needed audited financial information from First Response before he could give an answer on whether the institution could issue a bond, how much it could be and on what terms.
Councilman Charles Kirby pointed out the audited financial information was in First Response’s CPNC application filed in June. Marks said he needs Childers to give this proprietary information to the financial institution today, and Childers said he would.
“I’ll bring you a report Oct. 5,” Marks told the council.
Under the proposed compromise, First Response would put up a $25,000 deposit that it would forfeit if it ceased operations without a 30-day notice. If it buys a new ambulance and puts into operation by June 30, the company gets the deposit back.
However, council members Kristi Hill and Chuck Ard were more interested in talking about the bond.
“If $2 million is too much, obviously we have to go down. Maybe we should talk about lowering it,” Hill said.
Ard said he just had to buy a $5,000 bond for $100 to get an alcohol license for his seafood restaurant. He also pointed out the state now requires a $50,000 restaurant bond.
“If the rates are comparable and you do the math, it would only cost $5,000 (annually) for a $250,000 bond,” Ard said. “That’s not that much.”
Childers said he would be willing to purchase a $250,000 bond, especially if the cost is that low.
“I would be crazy not to want to do that,” Childers said. “That would be much lower than the $25,000 (deposit).”
Childers also said financial institutions are worried the city ordinance passed last year threatens his company’s existence with fines and point penalties that can lead to loss of his CPNC.
Hill suggested the council hold a called meeting to go over the ordinance and correct the problems that have been pointed out by ambulance officials and others.
Bibbee said she would be willing to meet but she advocated going ahead and renewing First Response's CPNC.
“We need to make a commitment because I know they’re not willing to invest in their company if we don’t,” Bibbee said.
Childers said he has lost paramedics to other companies in recent weeks because of the uncertainty over the CPNC. He said he wants to stay in Decatur but it would be a bad business decision to buy new trucks and invest in his company doesn’t have a long-term future in the city.
Hill want another meeting to discuss the ordinance. How many meetings have there been already? What is the point in drawing up an ordinance and debating the ordinance if your just gonna remove the "teeth" of the ordinance later?
