Wiregrass Construction will be finishing permanent striping in the new few weeks as it completes the Sixth Avenue/U.S. 31 resurfacing, an Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman said.

ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said most of the paving was done at night but the nighttime temperatures could force some of the striping work to be done during the day.

Burkett said the work will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at about 3 p.m. when the company has to work during the day, to avoid conflicts with rush-hour traffic.

Workers will be moving to various spots on the 4.6-mile section to take care of permanent striping and other road markings along the route.

Wiregrass is finishing up on a $4.5 million resurfacing of Sixth Avenue/U.S. 31 that began in June.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

