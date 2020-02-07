D200208 fatal shooting
Buy Now

Officer Angel Medina, left, speaks with a passerby requesting entrance to the scene as the Decatur Police Department responds to a shooting at 349 Herring Road in Decatur on Friday. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY]

 Dan Busey/Decatur Daily

One person is dead in a robbery turned shooting this afternoon at a home in the 300 block of Herring Road, said police spokeswoman Emily Long.

Long said that one suspect was in custody. The shooting was an isolated incident, she said.

marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.