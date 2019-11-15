The creation of a communication specialist position got unanimous support Thursday morning from the city of Decatur’s Personnel Board.
The board voted 4-0 at its monthly meeting to recommend the City Council create the new position that would pay between $58,153 and $88,487.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said this will be a marketing and public relations position that operates out of the mayor’s office.
“During budget review last year and this year, there was strong interest among the council in creating a marketing-communications role that could paint Decatur in a positive light,” Sandlin said.
Sandlin said the specialist would be the city’s spokesman, write press releases, manage the city’s social media and website and coordinate city events with its partners like the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and Decatur Morgan Tourism.
The recommendation now goes to the City Council. Councilman Billy Jackson said Thursday afternoon he opposes the creation of another public relations position when the Police Department has a public information officer, Emily Long, who could also represent the rest of the city.
Jackson said the city needs to save money by having Long serve in a dual role.
“It is my opinion that one PR person is sufficient even if a majority of her time is spent with the Police Department,” Jackson said. “We’re in a time where everyone has to do a little more to make this city successful.”
However, Sandlin said Long has been so busy with her Police Department duties that she rarely has time to do all that is needed to promote the city. Sandlin said the city is past the difficult financial times and can now afford both positions.
“It’s time to be more strategic,” Sandlin said.
Personnel Board member Darius Crayton said the city needs the position, and he would like to see more regional promotion of Decatur.
“We’re already behind what other cities like Huntsville and Athens are doing,” Crayton said.
Athens, Madison and Huntsville each employ people who focus on public relations.
Sandlin pointed out that the city is working with Big Communications, of Birmingham, to developing a branding plan to promote Decatur regionally and within Morgan County and the city limits.
Big rolled out a plan early this year, but the public and the City Council rejected it. The council is giving the company another chance, and Big is working to schedule public meetings.
Sandlin said the communications specialist will be higher on the city’s organizational structure than the Police Department public information officer, but it won’t be a director’s level position that requires the council to make the hire.
“There will be a dotted line (between Long and the new communications specialist) so there’s consistent messaging,” Sandlin said.
Sandlin said state law protects the person who is hired if another mayor is elected next year.
In other Personnel Board business, the board approved the renewal of its legal retainer contract with the Lehr Group, of Birmingham. Lehr’s retainer is $1,700 a month.
The board voted to recommended approval of job descriptions for a building mechanic 1 and a building mechanic 2.
Sandlin said the city has only had one building mechanic and another is needed to keep up with the aging heating and air conditioning units and small electricity and plumbing jobs in the city buildings.
