Juneteenth will become a permanent additional holiday for city workers if the Decatur City Council accepts the Personnel Board’s recommendation.
The Personnel Board voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend Juneteenth as a 13th annual paid holiday, which would be in addition to three floating holidays for city workers.
Juneteenth, a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth,” recognizes the day news of the Emancipation Proclamation — issued Jan. 1, 1863 — reached enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, in 1865.
President Joe Biden last year signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday, the first new federal holiday established since Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday was approved in 1983. That legislation applied to federal employees, but not state employees.
The Alabama Legislature has not passed a bill making Juneteenth a state holiday but Gov. Kay Ivey last month issued an executive order setting June 20, the Monday after June 19, as a Juneteenth holiday this year. The Legislature would have to act in order for it to become a permanent state holiday.
The Decatur City Council held a called meeting June 17 and set Juneteenth as a holiday for Monday, but it did not make it a permanent holiday.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said the city set the merit rules for the number of city holidays in 2000, so the question is how or whether to modify these rules.
Sandlin asked the board whether Juneteenth, if adopted as a new permanent holiday, should replace one of the three floating holidays — paid off-days that can be used at any time — or just be an additional holiday.
“Madison and Huntsville did not make the trade,” Sandlin said. “They said their employees can keep the floating holiday.”
Sandlin said the overtime cost to the city for a holiday is roughly $75,000.
“Juneteenth should be a permanent holiday and it shouldn’t replace a floating holiday,” Personnel Board chairman Harold Gilmer said. “If it costs $75,000, then so be it. It’s a good morale booster for the employees.”
However, board member Suzie Wiley said before voting for the proposal that city employees already have plenty of vacation and paid leave days, especially longtime workers.
“Is someone going to come up with another holiday after we add Juneteenth?” Wiley said. “Some (city employees) get two out of 12 months off during the year. That doesn’t happen in the real world.”
Personnel Board attorney Richard Lehr said most cities aren’t substituting Juneteenth for another holiday or a floating holiday. He said they look at it as an enhancement to their employees’ benefits, especially when employers are having so much trouble finding new employees.
Board member Darius Crayton said the Personnel Board “should amend the merit system and let (City Council) vote on adding Juneteenth for the whole city.”
Morgan County Commission spokeswoman Sheryl Marsh said the commission added Juneteenth as a permanent holiday at the end of fiscal 2021 to give the county 14 paid holidays.
County employees do not have any floating holidays to go along with their normal vacation and paid leave days, Marsh said.
Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison said his city did not have a Juneteenth and “we do not have any plans to add another holiday.” Hartselle city employees get 11 annual holidays, including one floating holiday.
The Athens City Council voted to provide employees with an extra personal day instead of adding Juneteenth as a holiday, said city spokeswoman Holly Hollman.
Hollman said city employees now get 10 annual holidays and two personal days, “but the council usually votes later on giving us off the day after Thanksgiving.”
Floating holidays and personal days work the same in that they cannot be rolled over to another year if unused. Vacation days and sick leave can generally be rolled over for government employees.
City Council President Jacob Ladner said he expects the state Legislature will add Juneteenth as a permanent holiday and Decatur will follow suit.
“It’s definitely a holiday that’s worthy of taking the time off to celebrate,” Ladner said.
Ladner said Decatur needs to set Juneteenth as a holiday without eliminating floating holidays “if that’s what Madison and Huntsville did. They’re the one we typically compete with for employees.”
