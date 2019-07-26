Brandi Leigh Reed didn’t live up to the "higher standards" expected in her position as a Decatur police officer and that cost her the job, the city's Personnel Board ruled Thursday.
The board voted 4-0 with one abstention to uphold Mayor Tab Bowling’s decision to terminate Reed, who had been on administrative leave since May 2018 and was fired Jan. 28.
“Police officers are held to higher standards,” Personnel Board member Pam Werstler said. “Most of us don’t have to do deal with ‘conduct unbecoming,’ but police officers do.”
Personnel Board Chairman Harold Gilmer said a police officer has to be a police officer all of the time and stay out of trouble.
“Even on an off day, they’re really still working. They (police officers) are held to a higher standard,” Gilmer said.
Board members agreed that Reed’s history of what supervisors called bad judgment was the main reason they agreed with her termination for conduct unbecoming of an officer.
“As a police officer, judgment is very critical, especially when they’re put in situations where they might have to point a gun at someone and decide whether or not to pull the trigger,” board member Darius Crayton said.
Gilmer agreed, saying, “One really bad judgment could be fatal.”
A May 22, 2018, fight at the Hartselle home of fellow officer Zachary Charles Blanton put Reed’s job in jeopardy. Reed and Blanton were accused of having an affair by Blanton’s sister-in-law, and there was a scuffle.
While Reed and Blanton were later found not guilty of misdemeanor assault, Reed admitted she made a bad decision in being in the home of a former lover who is married while his wife was on a trip.
Reed said she was sleeping alone in his master bedroom, and she denied any rekindling of a relationship that occurred six years earlier.
Personnel Board members agreed with Internal Affairs Lt. Todd Pinion that the decision to go to Blanton’s home was the latest in a series of questionable decisions.
Among those incidents were driving 100 mph in her police vehicle without her warning lights; unnecessary conflict with a Morgan County inmate; failing to arrest a suspect on a felony robbery charge; and smoking a cigarette in front of a suspect’s home while waiting on officers to conduct a raid.
However, Personnel Board members didn’t uphold the city’s charge of failing to follow procedure. The city said she didn't properly notify the department of the incident in Blanton's home. Reed said the Hartselle officer in charge told her supervisor of the incident over the phone at the scene. She then went to the beach for two weeks.
Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander argued that Reed should have notified the department in writing as soon as possible.
Werstler said the problem with the city’s argument is there’s some confusion within the Police Department over the notification issue.
“I don’t think the city made its case,” Werstler said. “There seems to be two different rules and people are confused. They need to make sure everybody knows what they’re thinking.”
Werstler said commanding officers should start putting all notes on individual employees in their personnel files.
Speaking on behalf of Reed, her attorney, Ashley Feltman, said Thursday that they are disappointed with the Personnel Board’s decision, particularly after the testimony of Reed and her witness that the department plays favoritism.
The officers accused the Police Department of bias and favoritism in its hiring practices, treatment of female officers and failing to punish officers arrested for driving under the influence or having a domestic violence issue.
“The Police Department has a history of selective enforcement of certain officers,” Feltman said.
On the issue of bad judgment, Feltman said the city turned to old cases in which a solution had already been reached.
Reed has 10 days from when she receives notification of the Personnel Board decision to file an appeal in Morgan County Circuit Court. Feltman said she’s not sure whether her client will appeal.
Reed went to work earlier this year as a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Blanton resigned under an agreement that he wouldn't challenge the city's effort terminate him.
