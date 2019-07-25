A history of “bad judgment” cost former Decatur police officer Brandi Leigh Reed her job, the city Personnel Board ruled this morning.
The board voted 4-0 with one abstention to uphold Mayor Tab Bowling’s decision to terminate Reed, who had been on administrative leave since May 2018 and was fired Jan. 28.
Reed, 28, was terminated for conduct unbecoming an officer and failure to follow policy in a May 22, 2018, incident at the Hartselle home Zachary Charles Blanton, a fellow officer at the time.
Hartselle police charged Reed and Blanton with misdemeanor assault after an altercation in which Blanton’s sister-in-law accused them of having an affair while Blanton’s wife was out of town. Both officers were found not guilty in Hartselle Municipal Court of the assault charges.
Blanton resigned from the department last month.
Reed went to work earlier this year as a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Reed has 10 days from when she receives written notification to file appeal with Morgan County Circuit Court
