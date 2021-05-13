A credit union and pet store are opening new locations in Decatur.
Crystal Brown, vice president of retail and residential development for the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said Petco is moving south on Beltline Road to a bigger location.
The pet store is moving out of Decatur Commons, the shopping center anchored by Publix, to the former Hancock Fabrics store in the Kroger-anchored Decatur Shopping Plaza, she said.
“A new prototype for Petco is the addition of a vet clinic,” Brown said. “Their focus is total health and wellness for pets.”
Tom Polk, of the city Building Department, said Family Security Credit Union has been issued a demolition permit to remove an old medical office on the northeast corner of Beltline Road and Carridale Street next to Parkway Medical Center, where it will build a new branch office.
The Planning Commission in March approved the consolidation of two parcels of property, but has not been presented with the site plans for the new building at 1852 Beltline Road S.W.
Family Security’s existing office behind the nearby Decatur Mall will remain open for administrative offices after the new branch opens, officials said.
