Dobby is a 9-month-old shepherd blend. He weighs about 25 pounds and came in with his brother Bug. They are both social and love to play with humans and other four-legged friends. His adoption fee has been sponsored. Bug weighs about 20 pounds. Bug is outgoing, and if you are not paying attention to him, he will definitely let you know he is ready to play. His adoption fee has also been sponsored. Phillie is a 4-year-old brindle pitbull blend. He weighs 54 pounds. Phillie loves everyone he meets, and he also gets along well with other dogs. He is neutered and ready to go home today. His adoption fee is $110. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.