Blooper is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair cat who loves getting belly rubs and meowing for attention. Oakley is a 3-year-old, 62-pound yellow lab. Flora is an 8-year-old female terrier mix. She weighs about 27 pounds and is spayed. She was rescued with Oakley while both were wandering the streets. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
