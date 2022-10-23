Spider is a 2-year-old cat. He weighs 11 pounds. He was born without a tail and he’s very loving. He came to Decatur Animal Services because his owners could no longer care for him. Chuck is a 4-year-old neutered German shepherd. He was brought to the shelter with a severe foot injury, and a vet decided it was best to amputate his foot. He weighs 62 pounds. Wendy is a 5-month-old golden retriever puppy that weighs about 20 pounds. She is still here with her sister. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

