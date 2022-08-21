Drew is a tuxedo kitten. He is about 2 months old and weighs about 2 pounds. He came in with a couple of siblings that were found running around on the streets. Johnny Bravo is a 3-year-old husky. He weighs about 56 pounds and loves being outside and playing with other dogs. Johnny came to the Decatur Animal Services heartworm positive, but he has been treated at no charge to the new owner. He has been neutered. Spot is a 5-month-old pitbull blend. He is ready to go home and is only $26 to adopt. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

