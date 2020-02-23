Tiffy, left, is a female white terrier blend. She is about 2 years old and weighs 28 pounds. Sampson, center, is a male gray tabby domestic short-hair blend. He is about 5 years old and weighs 12 pounds. Tess, right, is a female black and white Labrador retriever blend. She is about 1 year old and weighs 39 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
