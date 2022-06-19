The emphasis this week is on large breed dogs because they are probably the toughest during the heat of the summer to adopt out. From Aussie blends to Labrador retrievers, Decatur Animal Services has a wide selection of the large breeds at this time. Some of them have also been sponsored, so their prices may be reduced. Luna is a gorgeous female Aussie blend. She is about 9 months old and full of energy. Aussies are great working dogs and thrive on having jobs to do. Frankie is an 8-month-old blue eyed English/mastiff mix. He is about 40 pounds and has a great disposition. He is now walking on a leash and learning much-needed manners. Evie is a 3-year-old female Lab/wire-haired terrier blend. She is about 45 pounds but kind of short in stature. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

