Wolfie, left, is a male black and tan shepherd blend. He is about 1 year old and weighs about 30 pounds. Jesse, center, is a female dilute calico domestic short hair blend. She is about 1 year, 6 months old and weighs 13.6 pounds. Aneka, right, is a brown and black female German shepherd. She is about 4 years old and weighs about 77 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
