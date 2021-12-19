Aladdin is a 2-month-old kitten and he came in with several littermates. Aaron is a 4-month-old male Labrador blend. He came in with his brother back in October. His brother was adopted instantly but Aaron is waiting for a family to adopt him. Truman is an 8-year-old male pit bull. He weighs 56 pounds. Truman has never met a stranger he doesn’t like. He is outgoing and loves to run around in the yard. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

