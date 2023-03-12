Bailey is a 7-month-old mountain dog mix. This sweet girl loves to play and be loved on. Her fee is $110. Reece is an 11-month-old Husky mix. She is full of energy and loves to run. Her fee is $35. Wiggles is a 5-month-old pit bull mix. This little girl is so happy she just can’t help but wiggle all the time. Her fee is $110. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov [COURTESY PHOTOS]

