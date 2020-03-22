Huddy is a black and white male terrier blend. He is about 3 years old and weighs 41 pounds. Happy Tail is a female white and black terrier blend. She is about 5 months old and weighs 20 pounds. Kaden is a male black and tan German shepherd blend. He is about 2 years, 6 months old and weighs 47 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
