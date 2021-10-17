Clockwise from top: Meow Meow is a 3-year-old spayed dilute tortie (dilute tortoise-shell) cat. Meow Meow squeaks instead of meowing. Mango is a 3½-month-old female retriever/bassett blend. She weighs about 14 pounds. Nutmeg is a 1½-year-old female hound/pit bull blend. She weighs 41 pounds. Nutmeg loves to play with other dogs but is not a fan of cats. She was adopted from the shelter about 6 months ago but was brought back due to her family having to move. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
