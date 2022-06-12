Penny is a 7-year-old domestic long-haired Calico. She and her sister were found as strays. They now need new forever homes. Heaven is a part of a litter of five. She and her siblings are 4 months old and are most likely pit bull/hound mixes. Lady is a 2-year-old shepherd mix weighing 35 pounds. She came in with her puppies and would love a home of her own. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

