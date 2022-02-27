Buster is a 4-year-old male boxer blend. He weighs about 50 pounds. He gets along great with other dogs and loves people. Junior is a 2-year-old Jack Russell/border collie blend. He weighs about 30 pounds. Junior loves running around in the yard and playing. Mr. Belding is a 4-year-old domestic short-haired orange tabby. He weighs 10 pounds. He loves to get head rubs and is curious. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.