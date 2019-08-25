Cheyenne, left, is a white and black female terrier blend. She is about 2 years old and weighs about 28 pounds. Oakley is a male grey tabby domestic shorthair blend. He is about 4 months old and weighs 5.2 pounds. Lucy is a brown and white female beagle blend. She is about 1 year old and weighs 28.8 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- UPDATED: Decatur couple charged in fatal Smith Lake boat crash
- Former Downtown Dawgs owner pleads guilty to murder
- Trees, traffic lights down; some customers lose power in Decatur storm
- Tractor Supply Co. to build Decatur store
- Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely arrested, faces theft and ethics charges
- Austin opens season with 45-14 blowout of Hartselle
- Trees, traffic lights down; thousands lose power in Decatur storm
- Decatur couple charged in July 4 boating death
- Attorney: Decatur couple denies charges in boating accident
- Clements: Hunter Towe is seeking the best path for his next adventure
Images
Videos
Commented
- Proposed branding rejected, city to try again (10)
- Decatur council wants more public input on branding proposals (8)
- After another fatal accident, city leaders ask for safer parkway (7)
- Bowling plans to call for flat funding for appropriations for fiscal 2020 (4)
- Editorial: Council wise to push back on 'A little Different' (4)
- Woman's death in wreck revives scrutiny of safety on Point Mallard Parkway (3)
- Group wants Morgan to end Bible class negotiations (3)
- Festival of Cranes factored into new hunting season, concerns remain (2)
- Parker group buys riverfront acreage from GE (2)
- Grants would improve safety, beautification for 2 streets (2)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.