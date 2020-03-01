Highway, left, is a female black and white terrier blend. She is about 6 months old and weighs 20 pounds. Addie, center, is a female gray tabby domestic shorthair blend. She is about 6 months old and weighs 5.6 pounds. Goofy, right, is a male red retriever/hound blend. She is about 5 months old and weighs 30 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
