Jacob, left, is a white male Irish wolfhound blend. He is 1 year, 6 months old and weighs about 52 pounds. Ryder, center, is a black, tan and white male shepherd/husky blend. He is 1 year, 9 months old and weighs about 42 pounds. Goliath, right, is a blonde male husky blend. He is 1 year, 6 months old and weighs about 62 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
