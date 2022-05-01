Jose is a 3-year-old, 13½-pound Chihuahua blend. He is a little shy and wants to find a home where he can adjust slowly and learn to trust his new owners. He seems to do well with older children. Jose has an allergy, possibly to fleas, and is being treated. Rick is an English pointer blend pup. He is about 6 months old and came to the shelter with his brother Morty. They are about 40 pounds and still have a little growing to do. They are both sweet and friendly and are learning to sit and walk on leashes. Galleria is a 2-year old domestic shorthaired tabby cat. Galleria came to us with a litter of kittens. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

