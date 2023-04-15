Ophelia.jpg
Buy Now

Ophelia

Ophelia is a 2-year-old gray-and-white domestic shorthair. She weighs 5 pounds and is very sweet and loves attention. Scout is a 5-month-old Aussie mix and weighs 30 pounds. He came in as a stray and is timid at first, but his tail is always wagging. He just needs some love and attention to bring him out of his shell. Buffy was adopted from us three years ago but had to come back because her family had to move. She weighs 54 pounds and she is a boxer mix. She enjoys to run and play. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.