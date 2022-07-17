Tara is a 2-month-old, medium-haired kitten. She came in with her litter mates, and they are all inquisitive and playful. She is already spayed, so she can go home today. Charlie is a 3-year-old, 70-pound shepherd blend. He enjoys stealing your attention. He is also neutered and ready to go home. Freckles is a 3-year-old, 13-pound Chihuahua blend. She came in as a stray and seems nervous of new people, but she warms up quickly once she gets to know you. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.