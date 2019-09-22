Nova is a 1½-year-old female shepherd blend who weighs about 31 pounds. Mona is a 5-year-old female rat terrier blend who weighs about 18 pounds. Tammy is a tabby and white female domestic shorthair blend. She is about 2 years old and weighs about 7 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
