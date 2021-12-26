Slater is a 2-year old male pitbull blend. He weighs about 45 pounds and has been at the shelter for a little over a month. Slater is sweet and even-tempered. He enjoys being outside and visiting with people. Midnight is a 3-year old female Labrador/terrier blend weighing 29 pounds.  She was adopted from us but had to come back because her family was moving. She loves everyone and enjoys running and playing in the yard. Noel is a 6-month-old kitten weighing 6 pounds. Noel loves to explore and enjoys head rubs and sniffing out her surroundings. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

