Atlas is a 4-year-old, 52-pound husky. Atlas needs a little leash training with his pulling but other than that he is good with other animals and loves people. Lil’ Waggie is an 11-month-old pit bull mix. He weighs 44 pounds and loves treats and attention. He came to Decatur Animal Services as a stray and nobody ever came to reclaim him. He is a sweetheart and would make a great dog for a family. Milo is a 2-year-old lab/hound mix. He weighs 56 pounds and has the sweetest personality. He enjoys the yard and playing fetch. He is heartworm positive and is receiving treatment. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov [COURTESY PHOTOS]

