Denver is a 4-year-old cat. He was found abandoned outside our building and would love to find his own home. Rose is a 2-year-old retriever/terrier blend. She came in with her eight puppies. All her puppies found homes. She is heartworm positive but will be treated by the shelter and the veterinarian. She gets along with other dogs and loves people. Rueben is a 2-year-old shepherd/husky blend. He weighs 57 pounds and loves to play. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Lawrence couple dead in apparent murder-suicide
- First Response ambulance service to cease operations
- 7 applicants for Decatur police chief vacancy recommended for interviews
- Man who died in police shootout missed multiple community corrections appointments
- Home invasion suspect dead after shootout with Decatur police
- First Response to end ambulance service in city today
- $1.26 million price proposed for softball complex land
- Pediatrician: Short-fall injury could have caused death
- Man punched by Decatur officer says in lawsuit city ignores 'excessive force,' inadequate training
- Construction to begin in June on downtown parking deck
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Editorial: Some 'divisive concepts' belong in schools (6)
- Councilman clears citations in court hearing (5)
- First Response ambulance service to cease operations (4)
- Editorial: Open government is good government (4)
- Council to decide whether apartments OK next to Hickory Hills subdivision (3)
- Famed Ernest Tubb Record Shop in Nashville up for sale (3)
- Judge Howell denies DA's motion on extradited defendants (3)
- Proposal would start push to upgrade Bibb-Garrett Road, but not Airport Road (2)
- Council settles on original buyer for fire station after heated debate (2)
- Kamala Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma (2)
- Site proposed for Aquadome replacement fields (2)
- Selling city property should not be complicated (2)
- Site near Austin High proposed for Aquadome replacement fields (2)
- Gas prices continue to rise, no supply issues (1)
- Pancake Day has new location for first time in more than 50 years (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- First Response to end ambulance service in city today (1)
- Carl Alton Hendrix (1)
- Trudy Rubin: What the UN should do about Russia (1)
- Trump calls Mo Brooks 'disappointing' in Alabama Senate race (1)
- Across the bridge: Alabama Dem carries torch for voting bill (1)
- Biden's State of the Union populist, not progressive (1)
- Morgan DA questions judge's repeated release of thrice-extradited defendant (1)
- When the world faces this kind of crisis, national unity is paramount (1)
- Baseball: Decatur vs. Austin (1)
- Wilson Morgan dog park shades proposal likely won’t come up again (1)
- Star Tribune: Europe steps up to welcome refugees (1)
- Column: Time for postgame handshake lines to end (1)
- Fourth generation farmers in Lawrence County work on great-grandfather's land (1)
- Bill advances to allow concealed handguns without permit (1)
Online Poll
Will gas prices drop below $3.50 this year?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.