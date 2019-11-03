Frank, left, is a black and tan cocker spaniel blend. He is approximately 9 years old and weighs about 21 pounds. Ralph, center, is a male orange tabby domestic shorthair blend. Ralph is about 5 months old and weighs about 5 pounds. Buffy, right, is a female black and white pit bull blend. She is approximately 2 years old and weighs about 43 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
